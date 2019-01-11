NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of firefighters in dress uniform stood silently at attention along a Brooklyn street outside the funeral for a comrade who fell to his death while trying to aid people involved in a car crash.
The funeral for Steven Pollard of Ladder Company 170 was being held Friday at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church.
A billboard bearing Pollard’s image and the words “rest in peace” adorns the church lawn. The sound of bagpipes filled the air.
Pollard was running toward the accident late Sunday when he slipped into a gap between bridge spans and plunged about 50 feet.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- Montana lawmaker proposes to give $8M to build border wall
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- In the world's 'happiest countries,' an increasing number of young people don't feel well at all
- US orders refuges to staff for hunters despite shutdown VIEW
The 30-year-old had followed his father and brother into the Fire Department of New York just a year and a half ago.