Share story

By
The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Serbia’s capital for 11th week in a row against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The crowds at Saturday’s protest lit flares outside the parliament building chanting anti-government slogans. Opposition parties meanwhile offered an “agreement” to the citizens pledging to restore democracy they say Vucic has stifled.

The street protests have spread to other towns challenging Vucic, a former extreme nationalist who now says he supports Serbia’s European Union membership bid.

Critics accuse Vucic of stifling hard-won democratic freedoms in the country that went through a series of wars during the 1990s. Protests against Vucic started after thugs beat up an opposition leader last November.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Beleaguered opposition parties say they will boycott any future elections in Serbia unless they are free and fair.

The Associated Press