PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona care facility where a woman in a vegetative state was raped and then gave birth must relinquish control to an outside party.
Hacienda HealthCare officials say state regulators ordered them Wednesday to hire an independent management team to run the Phoenix facility.
In a statement, Hacienda’s board of directors says it is taking the matter under advisement.
Police have been investigating since a comatose patient gave birth Dec. 29 to the shock of staff, who did not know she was pregnant.
The incident led to the provider’s CEO resigning. Hacienda, meanwhile, has hired a former Phoenix county attorney to lead a separate probe of patient-security.
The facility serves infants, children and young adults who are “medically fragile” or have developmental disabilities, according to its website.