SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have arrested a third person in connection with a gang-related shooting at a Utah mall that wounded two people and sent hundreds of panicked shoppers fleeing.
Jail records show 20-year-old Flaviano Aguilar was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of riot and obstruction of justice.
Police say he was part of a group of gang members who crossed paths with rivals at Fashion Place mall Sunday. They say the dispute went outside, where one person on each side pulled a gun.
The groups scattered after someone on each side was wounded. No bystanders were hurt.
Aguilar also is accused of sending money to help someone avoid police. No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for him.
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder.