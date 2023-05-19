A Multnomah County jury on Friday found a pastor of a religious group guilty of sexually abusing a former member when she was a child — the third time a jury has reached a verdict against Michael Sperou.

Though he was found guilty of sexually abusing one victim, six other women came forward years ago with their own allegations of abuse they say they experienced as children. The allegations of only one woman, Shannon Clark, fell within the statute of limitations.

Sperou’s previous two convictions came after jury trials and were both ultimately overturned, the first after the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that witnesses during the trial shouldn’t have been allowed to refer to Sperou’s accuser as a “victim” during the trial. His second conviction, the result of a 11-1 jury verdict, was upended by a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down nonunanimous verdicts.

Sperou’s third trial began last week. Multnomah County prosecutors described Sperou as a controlling figure who still leads a small religious group now known as the North Clackamas Bible Community. Former members have described it as a cult.

Sperou was accused of abusing the victim in the case from the ages of about 3 until she was 10.

The Oregonian/OregonLive generally does not identify victims of sexual abuse, but Clark agreed to be named.

Clark, now 37, testified about her childhood experiences in the church, saying she was neglected and abused. She was not in court Friday for the verdict.

The six other women who say Sperou abused them did attend, sitting together and holding hands as the verdict was read.

Sperou’s supporters include the parents of one of his accusers and the mother of another. The mother went on to marry Sperou after her daughter’s disclosures came to light. Judy Sperou was in the courtroom Friday, seated across the aisle from her daughter, Amy Robinson.

Circuit Judge Andrew Lavin urged those in the public gallery to remain calm and refrain from registering outward reactions to the verdict.

“No matter what the verdict is, it’s going to be emotional for everyone involved,” he said. “We need to expect that and be ready for that.”

Sperou was found guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison after his second trial and has served about four and a half years in state prison so far.

After the verdict, a Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy stood behind Sperou, waiting to return him to custody. The court remained silent as the deputy placed Sperou’s wrists in handcuffs and led him out of the courtroom through a side door.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero said she spoke with Clark after the verdict. She said Clark told her she was thrilled the case was over.

“It’s been a long and difficult road to today’s verdict for the victims in this case, all seven of them,” Marrero said in an email to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “The criminal justice system is hard on victims, and the strength and perseverance that Shannon Clark has shown through repeated trials is admirable and important. It sends a message that she will not be silenced, and that abusers will be held accountable. We’re thankful that the jury was able to see the truth.”

Robinson, 43, traveled from Boston to testify, even though the statute of limitations had expired on her allegations. Robinson has agreed to be named.

She said she worried how yet another jury would handle the case.

“We are thankful to see justice served again and hopefully the third time it sticks,” she said after the hearing concluded.

She said wants to protect other children from Sperou.

“Because of his position in the church, he has access, so unless he’s in jail, he has access,” she said. “It’s important to us that he does not have access to anyone else.”

She hopes the verdict serves as a signal to Sperou’s followers. It is unclear how many members belong to the group; its website features a photograph showing a couple dozen people with Sperou.

“I hope that it means that more people become free and have the courage to walk away from there,” she said, “including my mom.”

