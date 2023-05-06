NEW YORK — Chris Payton and Sonia Daley emerged from the subway to meet a client nesting on a pile of blankets near the Staten Island Ferry terminal in Manhattan.

It had taken their team almost five months just to track down the 43-year-old homeless woman, chasing leads from police and other homeless people. On this afternoon last August, they were trying to help her find the holy grail: an apartment where someone with a severe mental illness could build a stable life.

The woman, M, flashed them a big smile. In her black baseball cap, long blond wig, oversize sunglasses and about 20 bracelets, she looked like a misplaced movie star.

M, who has schizoaffective disorder, immediately began chattering. She said she was doing great, thanks to Payton: “He gave me a million-dollar bill in cash, so I’m living off that.” Her boyfriend sat beside her, rocking and weaving, one gloved hand in constant motion as if conducting an invisible orchestra.

Her visitors were from a street team of clinicians, called an Intensive Mobile Treatment team, who deliver a vast array of services — medical, social, material, logistical, spiritual — to some of the city’s most vulnerable and volatile residents. They asked that M be identified only by her initial.

Intensive mobile treatment attempts to tackle the overlapping crises of mental illness and homelessness.

There are 31 such teams, run by nonprofits under contract with the city, ministering to more than 800 people, with a waitlist of 250 more. In March, Mayor Eric Adams said the city would add five more teams, to serve an additional 135 people. The teams’ clients have struggled with homelessness and mental illness or substance abuse and often have criminal or violent histories.

There are other street programs that serve precarious New Yorkers; IMT is for the toughest cases.

Over the course of seven months, two teams that share a Brooklyn office let a reporter and photographer shadow them. The teams’ workers meet clients where they are, at shelters and hospitals, train stations and park benches. They go along to court dates and housing interviews and inject them with antipsychotic drugs on street corners.

The city has found that the teams help people find stability, but the road there is steep and littered with obstacles. Hospitals discharge psychotic clients without notice. Shelters let benefit applications expire. Paperwork disappears.

That August afternoon by the ferry, M’s consciousness streamed out in a childlike voice. Sometimes M seemed to say the opposite of what might be true. “I don’t have a mental history of schizophrenic bipolar because my parents, they did great, and I didn’t grow up in an abusive household,” she said. “Nobody didn’t punch nobody when the money ran out.”

No matter how far into fantasy M wandered, Daley — a type of counselor called a peer specialist — and her boss, Payton, 50, the team’s program director, guided her back toward the practical.

To qualify for housing, they explained, she needed to go with them to a Social Security office. They could also help her get disability benefits. M enthusiastically agreed.

Their team, Team Richmond, works out of a cluttered office on the second floor of an unmarked building in Brooklyn. Team Richmond cohabits with another IMT unit, Team Prospect, run by the same nonprofit, the Institute for Community Living.

The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene launched three IMT teams in 2015 to help people whose complex needs were not met as they cycled through hospitals, shelters, jails and the streets. In 2021, as the pandemic took a toll on public mental health, the city added 28 more teams.

Unlike similar programs, intensive mobile treatment is funded directly by the city, not Medicaid.

For a team’s 27 clients, there are nine staffers, including three social workers, a psychiatrist or nurse practitioner and two peer specialists — like Daley, 51.

The approach is not cheap. The cost — about $37 million annually — works out to about $840 per client per week.

But consider some of the alternatives. A week of inpatient care for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder at a city-run hospital costs roughly $13,000. A week at Rikers Island jail costs in the vicinity of $10,000.

Most IMT clients are homeless. As of September, about 30% of those who were homeless when they enrolled in the program had moved into housing, the city said. The clients were also considerably less likely to be incarcerated after enrollment than before, the city said.

For most clients the city assigns to an IMT team, the intervention comes after decades of trouble.

M grew up in Chicago; her mom drove a school bus, and her dad was a roofer. He had bipolar disorder and abused M’s mother, said M’s sister, who asked to be identified as Marie, her middle name.

M had two children very young, at 14 and 15. She worked briefly in a hair salon. She got into drugs. When she hit her 20s, her family saw something wasn’t right.

At gatherings, “she would be so happy,” her sister said. “Then all of a sudden, she would be like, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ and she would just up and leave and wouldn’t return until the next day. And she wouldn’t remember what happened.” At her first hospitalization, she received a diagnosis: schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type.

Her life ever since, her sister said, has been punctuated by medicated periods of relative lucidity, hospital stays, jail stints for prostitution and other minor crimes, and long stretches lost in a fog.

In 2020, while living with Marie in Wisconsin, M asked for money to go shopping. The next her sister heard from her, M was in New York. She stayed for a while in shelters on Staten Island but was hospitalized briefly after she spat on another shelter resident. For the next two years, M seldom slept indoors, except in train and subway stations.

In recent months, Payton had been urging her to try supportive housing and got her a phone interview with a prospective landlord. The interview did not go well. M learned that the apartment was temporary and that she would need to stay on medication and meet with a case manager.

It would have been easier to get M an apartment if she were medicated, and a team can ask a judge to mandate outpatient treatment, including medication, under Kendra’s Law.

But IMT teams tend not to want to coerce their clients.

“Would I prefer that she be in a shelter?” said Bridgette Callaghan, a vice president of the Institute for Community Living who oversees its six teams. “Yes. But this is the life that she is actively choosing to live.”

In November, police found M yelling threats at passersby. She was hospitalized in Brooklyn for three weeks.

Before M was discharged, she was given an antipsychotic injection that lasts a month, Callaghan said. When Daley visited her in Queens right before Christmas, she was still largely coherent and considerably more subdued.

In February, a spot opened in a temporary home in Coney Island run by the institute that offered a fast track to permanent supportive housing.

M could have it, with one caveat: M’s boyfriend, Stanley, could not live with her if they were not married or registered domestic partners.

M agreed to give it a try. Daley went to get her at a subway station.

“Have you told Stanley?” Daley asked.

“Stanley, I’m going with Sonia,” M said.

Stanley and M looked searchingly at each other.

“I’ll stay,” M told Daley.

“Stay where?”

“Here. With him.”

Daley left them. “When I was doing the training to be a peer specialist, they said there’s three needs that a person has to have: a home, love and a job,” she said. “And this is what she found: She found love. And it’s heartbreaking to separate them.”

Three freezing days later, M called: Was the bed still available? It was.

“I changed my mind because I wanted to have something,” M said as she arrived in Coney Island with Daley. “I want to go back to school. I want to do something with my life.”

The house in Coney Island was on a quiet street. Inside, it was newly renovated, spotless. The hosts greeted M warmly. Daley said she would try to get a phone for Stanley and connect him with services. M thanked her.

The next day, M signed herself out and did not return. The program gave her bed to someone else.

M went back to camping in Queens for a few weeks. On a chilly Monday in March, Daley escorted her back to Penn Station. This time, her sister in Wisconsin had bought her a ticket home.