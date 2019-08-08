PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A psychologist accused of failing to report abuse at a prominent New England boarding school in the 1970s and 1980s has kept his license after former students tried to get it revoked.

Peter Kosseff (KOH’-sef), who was a therapist at St. George’s School in Rhode Island, was not disciplined by state licensing officials. That’s according to information the Department of Health sent this month to one of the former students who filed a complaint against him.

Katie Wales Lovkay, who was one of at least 31 girls abused by the school’s athletic trainer, says the system has failed her again.

Kosseff did not return messages for comment, but has previously said he acted ethically during his 35 years at St. George’s.