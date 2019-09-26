HOUSTON (AP) — The Who cut short a Houston concert after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event.

The legendary British rock group was eight songs into the concert when Daltrey told the audience, “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.” Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.

The band’s next scheduled concert is Friday in Dallas.

Daltrey, 75, and Townsend, 74, are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.