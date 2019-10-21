BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king has stripped his royal noble consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife for her own benefit.

Sixty-seven-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal command issued Monday came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.

Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.

In May, the king named longtime companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation. Both the 41-year-old Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units.

Vajiralongkorn had three previous marriages.