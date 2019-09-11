BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has declined to hear a case accusing the country’s prime minister of violating the constitution by omitting a sentence from the oath of office he and his government took before King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The issue raised questions about the legitimacy of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government, which took office in July.

Prayuth failed to include the phrase “I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect.” It was unclear if the omission was accidental or intentional.

A statement from the court Wednesday said it lacked jurisdiction because under its rules the oath was a matter between the executive branch and the king. The decision appeared to preclude further legal challenges of Prayuth’s omission.