BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in northern Thailand have recovered the bodies of two South Korean tourists who disappeared when the golf cart they were riding fell into a river on Tuesday.
Phitsanulok province Governor Pipat Ekpapan announced that the body of 68-year-old Jun Yong Sung was found Thursday morning after that of 76-year-old Jaseoong Ha was discovered the night before.
He said the pair fell into the Nan river in their golf cart from a pier when another cart hit them from behind, dumping them and the cart into the water. They were at a resort with a golf course that has a river running through it which must be ferried across.
One of the victim’s wives, Ok Su Kim, was also hurt in the accident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump pick for acting defense secretary brings a knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- Did a Queens podiatrist help Donald Trump avoid Vietnam?
- Trump makes first visit to US troops in harm's way WATCH
- Lewinsky storms offstage after 'off limits' Clinton question