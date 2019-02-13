BLANCHARD, Texas (AP) — An East Texas woman who was shot dead along with her husband and three other family members sought a divorce last year.

Montgomery County court records show Ashley Raileen Horn filed to divorce Joe Randy Horn in October 2018. The case was dismissed less than a month later.

Sheriff’s Capt. Rickie Childers declined to comment on the divorce filing, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Horns were found dead Monday at the Polk County home of Ashley’s grandparents, Carlos and Lynda Delaney. The older couple also was killed, as was a 15-month-old girl whom authorities have not named.

Officials have also identified Ashley by her maiden name, Delaney.