DALLAS (AP) — A Texas police officer has been arrested on a murder charge after he fatally shot the driver of a pickup truck reported stolen from a Dallas suburb.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Farmers Branch Officer Michael Dunn Wednesday, two weeks after he shot 35-year-old Juan Moreno.

Seagoville Capt. Steve Davis says that the 43-year-old Dunn turned himself in to the suburban department Wednesday night and was released about an hour later on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators have said Dunn shot Moreno on June 12 in northwest Dallas. Police said Dunn approached the white truck, then Moreno began to pull away and the officer opened fire.

Farmers Branch Deputy Chief Jay Siegel said the department would be issuing a statement later Thursday.