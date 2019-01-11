SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 34-year-old man who initially told San Antonio authorities that his infant son was abducted has led investigators to the child’s body.
The body of 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found in a buried backpack less than a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit.
Police Chief William McManus told reporters Thursday, before the discovery of the body, that the infant’s grandmother participated in the cover-up and the boy’s cousin was part of the staged kidnapping.
Both are facing charges.
Investigators believe Davila injured the child severely then concocted a story that he was in the car when it was stolen from a convenience store.
Davila is being held on charges that include injury to a child.
Jail records don’t list an attorney for Davila.