HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are asking Houston-area residents to review video surveillance for any images of a pickup whose driver they say fired into a car carrying a family, killing a 7-year-old girl and wounding the child’s mother.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for video that may help them track a red pickup that pulled alongside a car Sunday carrying Jazmine Barnes as it was leaving a Walmart parking lot.
Investigators say the driver of the pickup, described as a man in his 40s, fired into the car, striking Jazmine and wounding her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington.
Authorities say a motive for the shooting is not clear. They were expected to release additional information later Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Man fled before trial for allegedly killing a Portland girl. U.S. prosecutor thinks Saudi Arabia helped him.
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
Three other juveniles were in the car at the time.