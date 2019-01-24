PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Texas man with no known ties to a South Dakota veterans home has given the facility $1 million.
Eighty-five-year-old Arlyn Reinert died in April and willed his life savings to the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the gift Wednesday during her budget address to the Legislature. Noem said Reinert was a career Air Force veteran who lived a frugal life in Perryton, Texas.
Public probate documents show Reinert died at a nursing home in Perryton. He was never married and had no children.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths WATCH
- AP Exclusive: Adoptee deported by US sues S. Korea, agency
- Trump says he'll give State of Union after shutdown ends VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- How anonymous tweets helped ignite a national controversy over MAGA hat teens
One of Reinert’s acquaintances, veterans’ service officer Dempsey Malaney, tells the Rapid City Journal he has no clue as to why Reinert chose to leave his estate to the veterans home in South Dakota.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com