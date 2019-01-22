CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A South Texas jury has determined that a man who authorities say fatally stabbed a worshipper and wounded three others during a church service last year is not guilty by reason of insanity.
The jury in Corpus Christi issued its judgment Tuesday against 29-year-old Marco Moreno, who prosecutors say attacked the people during a service held at a home by Kingdom Acts Ministries.
A 61-year-old man was killed. Moreno was charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mental health professionals previously found that Moreno was insane at the time.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that a prosecutor had argued to the jury that Moreno worsened his psychosis by smoking marijuana.
Prosecutor Matt Manning contended that smoking the drug made Moreno criminally responsible, but the jury disagreed.