AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a University of Texas graduate student is giving up control of the chamber’s powerful Health and Human Services Committee.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that Republican Charles Schwertner wrote to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, on Friday and asked to relinquish his chairmanship. Schwertner was re-elected in November.
He wrote: “I have asked not to serve in that capacity this session” to focus on district policy issues and “spend more time with my family.” The legislative session begins Tuesday.
The move comes after the university closed an investigation into the matter last month, saying that Schwertner blamed the messages on someone else and wouldn’t cooporate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib profanely promises to impeach Trump, and she's not sorry
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
The messages included a nude photo with the face cropped out.