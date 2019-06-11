AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a measure that’s meant to allow children to run lemonade stands without fear of being shut down by police.

The bill signed by the Republican governor on Monday was passed this year after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015. Abbott called the measure “a commonsense law” in a video of him signing the bill posted on Twitter.

The new Texas law legalizes temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks. Lemonade stands were previously illegal in Texas because homemade drinks are banned due to health concerns.

The new law takes effect Sept. 1.