The Associated Press

SCHERTZ, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict four sheriff’s deputies who opened fire on a suspected car thief, killing her and a 6-year-old boy who they didn’t know was nearby.

Bexar County deputies shot at 30-year-old Amanda Jones on the porch of a mobile home near San Antonio in December 2017, after a pursuit. Sheriff Javier Salazar says Jones threatened to shoot the deputies. He says the deputies didn’t know the 1st-grader, Kameron Prescott, was inside the trailer.

The grand jury found no probable cause that a crime was committed. The San Antonio Express-News reports that decision met mixed reactions this week.

Kameron’s grandfather, Stephen Prescott, says he’s upset. Kameron’s mother declined to comment.

Resident Shawna Keller says the deputies were trying to protect the neighborhood.

