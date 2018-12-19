WINNIE, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies saved a man from a burning vehicle in southeast Texas during a dramatic rescue captured on video.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says the driver was critically hurt when his vehicle overturned and caught fire last week near Winnie, a community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Houston.
Bodycam video shows the deputies pulling the unconscious man from the burning vehicle while his abdomen and legs are on fire. The deputies then place the victim in a nearby puddle to douse the flames with water.
The deputies involved were Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington. Neither was injured.
The driver was airlifted to a Houston hospital. His name and details about his condition haven’t been released.