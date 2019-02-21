FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Testimony has concluded in the murder trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate during a robbery and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.
Monmouth County prosecutors say Liam McAtasney thought he was going to get $100,000 from the robbery but only got about $8,000. They showed jurors a secretly recorded conversation in which McAtasney discussed how he killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern in December 2016.
Another former classmate testified that he and McAtasney threw Stern’s body off the bridge, leaving her car there to make it look like she killed herself.
The defense claims there is no physical evidence to support the accusations against McAtasney. He told a judge Thursday that he would not testify on his own behalf.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Microsoft says it has found another Russian operation targeting prominent think tanks
Closing arguments are due to start Friday.