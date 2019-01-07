COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A trial has started in Stockholm of three men suspected of preparing an extremist attack in Sweden.

Swedish Radio, quoting the prosecutor, said the men had gathered some 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of chemicals, knives, gas masks and military equipment, and photos of potentials targets in Stockholm were found on their cell phones.

They and three others are also accused of financing the Islamic State group in Syria. SR said the men — five Uzbeks and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan — communicated via closed chatrooms. The men lived legally in Sweden and have denied wrongdoing.

SR said there was no apparent link to Rakhmat Akilov, the Uzbek man behind the 2017 deadly Stockholm truck attack.

The trial is due to run until Feb. 11.