PARIS (AP) — A man convicted for a plot to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Paris is accused of violating the terms of his house arrest and faces three years in prison.
Kamel Daoudi, who was convicted in 2005, has been living under house arrest since 2008. He must report three times a day at a police station in western France near his current home.
He was late twice this summer and now faces possible prison time.
His lawyer says he will ask the judge to determine whether Daoudi’s house arrest is legal.
