MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Tennessee man wanted on a murder charge in a shooting at a market four years ago has been found in Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that Christian Hall has been arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Investigators say three men were involved in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Khaled Khayat during a robbery at a market in Memphis. Authorities said Khayat was shot several times in the head and back on June 11, 2015.

The Marshals Service says Hall and the two other men were identified through surveillance video and witness testimony.

Hall is awaiting extradition from Mexico to Tennessee. It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.