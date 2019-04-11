MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Commissioners in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, have unanimously approved a zoning ordinance limiting surgical abortions to industrial zoned areas.

The Tennessean reports the ordinance gained final approval Monday during its second reading. It was first proposed last month days after a carafem health clinic opened in a commercial area of the city.

The clinic offers birth control and medical abortions and had promised to later provide surgical abortions.

Mayor Ed Hagerty and city commissioners said they’d “take any action possible within the law” to at least stop the clinic from performing surgical abortions.

Carafem Chief Operating Officer Melissa Grant says it’s disappointing that the city is using its zoning powers for political reasons, and that carafem is considering how to move forward.

Another Tennessee city has proposed a similar ordinance.

