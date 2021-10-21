ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police were notified Saturday by Medical City Arlington that Zacchaeus Selby underwent several surgeries but was in good condition when he left the hospital, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Selby was one of four people hurt in the shooting on Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. According to police, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with Selby.

Simpkins was taken into custody without incident and booked on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, held on a $75,000 bail.

He was released from Tarrant County jail the next day after posting bond. Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

“The decision he made, taking the gun, we’re not justifying that,” said family spokeswoman Carol Harrison Lafayette. “That was not right. But he was trying to protect himself.”

Simpkins was placed on house arrest as a condition of his bond, according to court documents. He can’t possess a gun and must stay 1,000 feet (300 meters) away from the school.

Lawyers Lesa Pamplin and MarQuetta Clayton, who are representing Simpkins, said they are looking into the bullying claims.

The Dallas Morning News said Selby’s family could not be reached for comment.