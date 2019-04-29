JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A sick Tennessee teen fulfilled his dream of graduating from high school just days before he died.

News outlets report 19-year-old Dakota Johnson had attended school from home since seventh grade because he had a severe form of muscular dystrophy. But he told his teacher he wanted to participate in high school graduation ceremonies. He fell ill before they were to take place, so teacher Allison Russell quickly organized a graduation in Johnson’s hospital room. He received his diploma and had photos taken with family, friends, and hospital staff afterward. He died two days later.

Susan Breeden is Johnson’s aunt. She told WJHL-TV that the family would be “forever grateful” to the school and the hospital for helping make one of her nephew’s last wishes come true.