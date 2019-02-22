FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have charged teenage girls ages 14 and 15 with robbing a bank.
Fall River police say the 14-year-old girl walked into a BayCoast Bank branch in the city on Wednesday afternoon and told a teller she would “blow everything up and kill everybody” if the teller did not hand over cash.
A bank employee handed the girl an “undetermined” amount of money and she left.
The girl was seen on surveillance video getting into a black Toyota Camry outside the bank allegedly driven by the older girl.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
Police got a look at the license plate and traced the car to a home in the city where they found the girls.
Both are charged with armed robbery. Their names were not released because of their ages.