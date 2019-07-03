ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in a South Carolina shooting in which more than 35 shots were fired into a home.

Stephen Braden Powell also has been charged as an adult with four counts of attempted murder in the June 23 shooting, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Wednesday.

Police said they are aware of a social media post under an account listed as Braden Powell, saying the shooting happened after a robbery and “I feel so guilty and can’t go on like this.” The Facebook post offered prayers to the family and ended with “I am so sorry.”

The post was quickly deleted and followed by another post saying the user was hacked. Stewart wouldn’t give details about what role the post has played in their investigation.

“It’s an active case. Further investigation is needed,” Stewart said at a news conference.

Ja’Naiya Scott, 11, was killed in the shooting. Her 11-year-old cousin was wounded and remains in the hospital, while her 18-year-old sister also was struck and is recovering.

A pistol and a semi-automatic rifle were used in the shooting, so Stewart said police are looking for at least one other person.

Powell asked for a lawyer while being questioned, but Stewart did not release the attorney’s name. A judge denied bond Wednesday. The girl’s mother asked Powell during that hearing why the shooting happened, but the judge said that question would have to be answered at a later court hearing.

Ja’Naiya Scott was buried Tuesday in a purple casket. Her funeral was paid for by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University. He said he had a sister around the same age and felt called to pay for her funeral.