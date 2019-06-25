PITTSBURGH (AP) — A high school teacher who subdued a gun-wielding student as he opened fire in the school cafeteria is one of 18 people being honored with Carnegie Medals for heroism.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the award winners on Monday.

In September 2017, a student told teacher Angela Lynn McQueen that a 14-year-old boy was showing off a gun in the cafeteria in Mattoon, Illinois.

As she approached, the boy began to fire the weapon.

McQueen lunged for the gun and forced the boy’s hand toward the ceiling as he continued to fire. When the gun was empty, she disarmed him.

The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded over $40 million to more than 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.