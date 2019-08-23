NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee substitute teacher who told police she killed a young man in a drug deal was then assigned to a classroom with the victim’s sibling.

Nashville police say Kadijah Griffis told investigators she had been selling marijuana when Mykal Prime attacked her and she shot him on July 24. Griffis claims self-defense and has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Before the homicide, Griffis worked as a substitute teacher at RePublic charter schools through a substitute service provider. RePublic says it told the provider not to assign Griffis to their schools, but she was sent last week to a classroom including a sibling of Prime’s.

Administrators escorted Griffis off campus. A statement from RePublic says they “deeply regret” the situation and are reviewing the provider’s contract.