WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school teacher accused of arranging drug transactions with a student has been arrested.
News outlets report a criminal complaint filed in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court says 53-year-old Susan Lynn Surber is charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances.
The complaint says officers were called Monday after a mother discovered text messages on her daughter’s cellphone that mentioned illegal drug transactions involving the girl and her teacher. The complaint said the teen admitted to helping Surber arrange transactions in which the teacher would trade prescription anxiety medicine for marijuana.
Greenbrier County School Superintendent Jeff Bryant said Surber is no longer teaching in a classroom at Greenbrier East High School.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims innocence in probe; wall myths WATCH
- Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Surber has an attorney.