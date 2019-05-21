CANNES, France (AP) — Twenty-five years after premiering “Pulp Fiction” in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino is set to bring his latest, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” to the French Riviera festival Tuesday.

Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” went on to win the Palme d’Or in 1994. His latest is expected to cause the biggest frenzy of the festival, bringing Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to the Cannes red carpet.

Ahead of the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino issued a statement to festival audiences imploring them not to spoil the film for future moviegoers. The movie is about Los Angeles in 1969.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is premiering in competition in Cannes ahead of its theatrical release in July.