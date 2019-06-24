KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan media, saying journalists will be targeted unless news outlets stop broadcasting what they describe as government propaganda against the insurgents.

Monday’s statement gives Afghan radio stations, TV channels and others a week to cease transmitting anti-Taliban announcements paid for by the government.

The Taliban say that Afghan media that refuse to do this will be considered enemy intelligence nests and their journalists and other staffers will not be safe.

The government in Kabul pays media outlets to regularly air please to the public to inform authorities if they see any suspicious Taliban activities.

The Taliban have targeted Afghan media, radio and TV stations in the past but this is the insurgents’ first threat over a specific issue such as the government-paid announcements.