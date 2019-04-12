KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed a police convoy in western Afghanistan, killing seven security forces, an official said Saturday.

Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the governor of the western Ghor province, said the attack Friday afternoon set off an hours-long gunbattle. Faqir Ahmad Noori, the head of operations for the provincial police, was among those killed. Another two police and a civilian were wounded, and at least four insurgents were killed, Khateby said.

The Taliban, who effectively control nearly half the country, have continued to carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces despite holding several rounds of talks with the United States aimed at ending the 17-year war.

The insurgents attacked a district headquarters in the eastern Nangarhar province late Friday, killing two police, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack began with two suicide car bombs targeting checkpoints. Khogyani said eight police were wounded and several Taliban fighters were killed in hours of fighting.

Nangarhar Gov. Shahmahmood Miakhel said Afghan forces repelled the attack after reinforcements arrived.