TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese immigration authorities have found 24 Vietnamese and are searching for 124 others who left their tour groups after arriving in December on tourist visas.
The National Immigration Agency is appealing to the Vietnamese community in Taiwan to ask those still at large to surrender to authorities, saying those who do will be considered for lenient treatment and a quicker return to their home country.
The agency said the Vietnamese had “premeditated an illegal act collectively.” Earlier, the Interior Ministry said it had ordered an investigation of the case to prevent human trafficking and working without proper visas.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said the 148 Vietnamese arrived in four groups on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23.
