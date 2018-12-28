BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military says it has taken control the flash-point Kurdish-held town of Manbij, where Turkey has threatened offensive.
The announcement Friday came shortly after the main Syrian Kurdish militia invited the government to seize control of Manbij to prevent an attack. The development signals the two sides have agreed to the new arrangement. It’s not clear what happens to the U.S. troops who patrolled the town and tense front line between Manbij and adjacent towns where Turkey-backed fighters were based.
Turkey, which views the Kurdish militia as a terrorist group, had threatened a military operation against Manbij.
The threats triggered the U.S. announcement it would withdraw troops from Syria.
The Syrian military said it was responding to calls from residents of Manbij and promised safety for all living there.