PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of shooting to death 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year say the case would be over if federal prosecutors had accepted his offer to plead guilty in return for life-without-parole.

Lawyers for Tree of Life shooting defendant Robert Bowers made the statement Tuesday in a response to prosecutors’ proposal to start trial in mid-September 2020.

Bowers’ attorneys told a judge in May that he wanted to plead guilty in return for a life sentence.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh notified the court in August it is pursuing the death penalty against the 47-year-old Bowers for what was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Police said Bowers expressed hatred of Jews during and after the October 2018 rampage.