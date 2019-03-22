BERLIN (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say they are trying to determine what motive a 75-year-old woman may have had for fatally stabbing a seven-year-old boy in the northwestern city of Basel.

Local prosecutors said Friday that the suspect, who is Swiss, may not be criminally liable and a psychological evaluation is being prepared.

The woman, who wasn’t named, allegedly stabbed the boy in the neck as he was making his way home from school Thursday. The boy, whose family comes from Kosovo, died shortly afterward in hospital.

Prosecutors said their investigations indicated the woman and the boy didn’t know each other before the incident. The suspect turned herself in to prosecutors after the attack.