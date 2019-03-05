COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish military says one of its fast assault crafts crashed into a quay in the Stockholm archipelago during a drill, injuring at least seven people.
Sweden’s Armed Forces say two people with suspected head injuries were flown by helicopter to hospitals, but their injuries are not life-threatening. The others were more lightly injured.
In its Tuesday statement, the military said the accident occurred during a landing exercise when the assault craft ran into the quay.
The CB90-class fast assault craft, armed with machine guns and a grenade launcher, can carry 18 people.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines VIEW
- Fire broke out aboard Seattle-based icebreaker when it was in one of Earth's most remote spots
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- McConnell: Enough Senate votes to reject Trump's wall move