COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish lawmakers have approved a center-left minority government led by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, ending a four-month political deadlock.

The vote in parliament was 153-115 in favor of Lofven, with 77 abstentions.

His own Social Democrats and the Greens backed him and the center-right bloc voted against, while three smaller parties abstained in Friday’s ballot.

In Sweden, a prime minister can govern as long as there is no majority against him or her.

Swedish politicians have been trying to form a government without the Sweden Democrats, which has neo-Nazi roots. Parties have refused to cooperate with Sweden’s third-largest party, which made great strides in the Sept. 9 national election.