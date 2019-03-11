CHICAGO (AP) — A 90-day suspension that had been recommended for a Chicago police sergeant found to have unjustifiably shot an unarmed autistic 18-year-old has been doubled.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability made the recommendation despite concluding Sgt. Khalil Muhammad acted in an “objectively unreasonable” fashion. However, a spokesman for the office says after consulting with police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, it was agreed Muhammad’s punishment should be six months.

Gabriel Hardy, attorney for Ricardo “Ricky” Hayes, who survived the shooting, told the Chicago Tribune the recommendation is “incredibly troubling.”

Muhammad could not be reached for comment Monday, but in court papers he denied any wrongdoing.

In a video of the August 13, 2017 shooting, the Hayes can be seen running along the sidewalk then stopping. Muhammed pulls up alongside, with parked cars between them. Hayes takes a few steps toward him and Muhammed shoots him in the arm and chest.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com