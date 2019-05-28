SAN DIEGO (AP) — California wildlife officers are investigating a suspected mountain lion attack that injured a 4-year-old boy in a San Diego County wilderness park.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says injuries suffered by the boy Monday are not life-threatening but are consistent with a mountain lion attack.

The attack occurred in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, which meanders through residential tracts.

The department says wildlife officers who responded to the scene identified mountain lion tracks and soon a mountain lion approached them. It showed little fear of humans, which is considered abnormal behavior.

The department says the animal was killed to ensure public safety.

Wildlife forensic specialist will use the carcass and clothing and other samples from the boy to try to confirm it was the animal involved in the attack.