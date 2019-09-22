DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, says “suspected drone activity” caused it to divert two flights.

The airport says the incident affected flights from 12:36 p.m. to 12:51 p.m. Sunday.

Alleged drone sightings have previously disrupted flights into the airport, which is the base of the long-haul carrier Emirates.

Emirates said the flights were theirs, with one going to Sharjah and the other landing at Dubai’s second airport.

Drone owners are now required to register with the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority. Authorities also ban hobbyists from putting cameras or lasers on their drones and flying in certain areas.