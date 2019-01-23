ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a suburban Chicago mall has been taken into custody.
Orland Park Police Cmdr. Tony Farrell says 20-year-old Jakharr Williams of University Park was arrested Wednesday without incident. He was wanted in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of Javon Britten of Richton Park.
Police say Britten was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store. A bystander suffered a graze wound.
Farrell did not give details about how Williams was tracked down, only saying Orland Park investigators and members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force worked “almost around the clock” to track him down.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses
Williams is being held until charges can be approved by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.