HOUSTON (AP) — A man who had tried to flee a traffic stop opened fire on police, wounding a Houston officer, before police fatally shot him, the city’s police chief says.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting occurred after the man fled a traffic stop just before midnight Friday. The man at one point was able to evade officers, Acevedo said, but police found quickly found him after a tow truck driver called in a tip. The man emerged from the vehicle with a revolver and ignored commands to drop the gun, Acevedo said. He fired at Officer Jasmine Selle, striking her twice in the right arm, Acevedo said.

Selle was able to return fire, along with officers Kevin Smith and Israel Maldonado, Acevedo said. The man died at the scene.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union announced in a Twitter post Saturday that Selle had been released from the hospital.

“She is a testament to bravery, after being shot she stayed in the fight until her back up arrived,” the post said.

The police chief said the shootout was captured on all three officers’ body cameras.