LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year is set to appear in federal court in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege 28-year-old Cameron Pettit of West Hollywood sold Miller counterfeit opioids and cocaine. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Pettit, who has been in custody since his arrest last month, has not entered a plea. His attorney has declined comment.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller’s death.

Two others have been arrested in the case. It’s unclear when they will be arraigned.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Miller died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.