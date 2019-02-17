CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed four people during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi home has died at a hospital.

Mississippi Public Safety Department spokesman Capt. John Poulos said the suspect was shot during the 12-hour standoff at a home in Clinton.

Authorities say the standoff started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers checking on a domestic call at the house were fired on. The suspect went back inside and refused to come out.

Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones says four people were found dead in the home when the standoff ended.

TV footage showed two small children released from the home during the standoff and a barrage of gunfire not long before it was over.

The names of the people killed or the suspect have not been released.