O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A man charged with the 1993 abduction, rape and killing of a 9-year-old Missouri girl has now been charged with molesting another child.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the two sodomy counts were filed Wednesday against 61-year-old Earl Cox.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says investigators digging into Cox’s past before he was charged with Angie Housman’s death discovered that he had been arrested in 1989 for molesting a 7-year-old girl at a park behind Angie’s elementary school. That led to the revocation of his parole in a child molestation case involving four girls he babysat while stationed at an Air Force base in Germany. He was released 11 months before Angie was killed.

Investigators also are looking into allegations that Cox had inappropriate contact with another 7-year-old girl.

